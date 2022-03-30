YouTube Experimenting with Timed Emoji Reactions

YouTube is experimenting with a timed-reaction feature that will allow users to react through a smiley or confetti emoji at a specific time in a video. The company said it was testing the feature after successfully testing and getting positive feedback about timed comments.

Videos that are part of the experiment will display the exact moments and reactions that other viewers are reacting to in the comment section. The reactions will appear with timestamps and are however made anonymous, meaning no one will be able to tell who made what reaction.

YouTube will run the test with a set of reactions which will be adjusted depending on how the test goes.

Last year, YouTube began testing a tool that allows users to post and view comments that are timed to a certain point in the video they’re viewing, in order to “help provide additional context but also to indicate where the best dialogue is happening in the video.”

