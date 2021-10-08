YouTube Deletes Otile Brown, Nadia Mukami’s Top Songs

Sensational RnB singer, Otile Brown is in shock after YouTube deleted some of his most watched music videos. Many of the singer’s fans were left speculating after the videos disappeared from YouTube earlier this week.

Among the songs removed are Dusuma, Chaguo La Moyo, Aiyana, and Such Kinda Love.

Dusuma is one of the most watched music videos in the country with about 27 million views.

The singer, whose real name is Jacob Obunga, took to social media to rant about the incident saying clout chasers had gotten into the habit of making fake copyright claims.

See the video below (Courtesy of Mpasho)

Read: Otile Brown’s ‘Dusuma’ Tops List of Kenya’s Most Watched Videos On YouTube This Year

Self proclaimed African Popstar, Nadia Mukami has also suffered a similar fate after her top songs including Wangu, Radio Love, Kolo and Maombi were deleted From YouTube.

Kalale by Willis Raburu and Nairobi by Bensoul have also been removed from YouTube.

Last year, Otile Brown suffered a similar incident after YouTube deleted a song called ‘fight’ that was a collaboration with rapper King Kaka over copyright claims.

In the recent past, many other Kenyan musicians including Bahati and Mejja have had their popular songs deleted from the video-streaming platform over the same claims.

Otile Brown was voted one of the most watched artists by America’s Billboard Chat in June 2020. The incident has set him back 190 million cumulative views on his songs, from 229 million to 35.8 million.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...