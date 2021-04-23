YouTube Content Creators Can Now Change their Names and Profile Images without Affecting their Google Accounts.

YouTube will now allow content creators to change their user profiles, names and pictures without it affecting their Google accounts. The changes are meant to help content creators to give an apt portrayal of their content.

The changes will also help users keep separate profiles for their YouTube accounts, maintaining the way their Google accounts appear. This way, if users need to send professional emails, their names will not appear as they do on YouTube.

To make the changes on your smartphone, open your YouTube app and tap your profile picture. Click on Your Channel and then edit channel. To change your profile name, enter your preferred name and click ok. To change your profile picture, tap your existing profile picture and upload a new one or take another using the YouTube camera. Click on save to save changes.

Note that if your YouTube account is verified, changing your channel name will result in the loss of the badge. You can therefore change and then reapply to get the verification badge. There will however be no impact on changing your name.

