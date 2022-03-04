YouTube Calls Out Creators Buying Views for their Content

YouTube has called out artists who buy views for their channels on the platform, saying the company deletes views exhibiting ‘bot’ behaviour. Speaking during a YouTube Music Event last week, YouTube Kenya communications manager Sharon Machira, she said the company is keen on the organic viewership of videos.

“YouTube doesn’t allow anything that artificially increases the number of views, likes, comments or other metrics either by using automatic systems or serving up videos to unsuspecting viewers.”

Views reflect how many times a YouTube video has been watched.

YouTube Music Head of Music in Sub-Saharan Africa, Addy Awofisayo also encouraged fans to watch ads to help creators earn revenue.

Read: Kenyan YouTube Channels Earning over Seven Figures Rose by 60 Percent in 2021

“Creators make money through advertising, and so when you are watching their channel and an ad is there, when you watch that ad, you are helping the creator make money on YouTube,” she said.

According to Addy, creators are at liberty to decide how often ads appear on their videos.

“YouTube is a source of income and so make an effort to monetise your content.”

Kenyan YouTuber Natalie Tewa said that the platform now offers more training, helping creators make money.

Read also: Baba The Artist Premieres ‘Leo Ni Leo’ Song on YouTube (VIDEO)

“When I started, I was confused about what I was supposed to do. Right now it’s different since YouTube and Google takes content creators and trains them on what to do and so on,” she said.

“It is a new industry and there is so much potential, I feel like now people have realised it’s a career since we have support. The more you create content, the more you earn.”

She said consistency is key for your vlogging career to pay off.

“For a video, the huge amount I have earned was Sh500k. It’s a video on ‘Travel to Mombasa on a budget’. I got 1.6m views and most of my viewers were from the US, so the ads were many.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...