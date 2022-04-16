YouTube Opens Applications for 2022 Music foundry Class

YouTube is calling for applications for it’s 2022 Foundry class. The Music global development program targets the independent music community, giving them access to resources to help them thrive on the streaming platform and build their careers.

The applications are open for developing independent artists who will be officially distributing their official music on YouTube between July and Decembers 2022 during the 2022 Foundry class.

Read: Harmonize Blasted for Buying YouTube Views after Surpassing BTS Record with 1.3 million Views in 24 Seconds

Artists who drive their own music and work with indie labels and distribution partners are considered independent artists. Those signed directly to major recording labels are not eligible for the class.

Independent artists selected for Foundry will get dedicated support from a YouTube partner manager, benefit from seed funding toward the development of their channel, marketing and promotion opportunities as well as access to new product features and opportunities to provide feedback.

The deadline for applications is April 27.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...