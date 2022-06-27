YouTube Applications for Black Voices Fund Class of 2023 Now Open

YouTube is inviting applications for the Black Voices Fund Class of 2023. Selected content creators will receive Sh11 billion ($100) million to improve the quality of their content, dedicated partner support and the opportunity to participate in bespoke training workshops and networking programs.

The Black Voices Fund targets black creators, artists, songwriters, and producers.

“We’re now accepting applications for the #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund Class of 2023. This program equips Black creators, artists, songwriters, and producers with the resources and support to enable them to thrive on YouTube.”

YouTube Emerging Markets Managing Director Alex Okosi said that since the inception of the program in 2020, YouTube has enlisted over 300 creators hailing from the United States, Kenya, the United Kingdom, Brazil, Australia, South Africa, and Nigeria. The group includes musicians, beauty entrepreneurs, comedians, activists, poets, personal trainers, parents, photographers, gamers and more.

“The African creator community is filled with so many talented, brilliant, passionate, and driven creatives, and we are honoured to equip these talented creators and artists with additional resources to match their drive. At YouTube, we’ve always tried to facilitate the rise of diverse voices, all inclusive of gender and race. Through the Black Voices Fund, in the past two years we have been able to amplify the perspectives and experiences of these diverse creators,” said Okosi.

He added that the platform has partnered with community-based groups to build the Future Insiders program which targets over 180 at-risk and underprivileged students who are interested in a future in the music and creative professions.

The program requires participants to attend quarterly sessions that cover YouTube success, career paths, accessing talent and thought leaders, and well-being.

“Africa is overflowing with incredible talent. We are excited to discover the amazing creators the next round of applications will bring with it as we continue to invest in the amplification of Black creators,” added Okosi.

Past Kenyan grantees include Mandi Sarro, Wendy Angel Nangayo (Angel Lately), Justus Nandwa, and Cheyenne Chelimo from Kenya who joined the second cohort of the YouTube BVF Class of 2022.

