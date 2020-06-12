YouTube Announces $100 Million Fund to Support Black Content Creators

YouTube has launched an initiative to amplify the voices of black content creators. The company has committed a $100 million fund which will be used to develop talent and fund new shows on the platform.

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki in a blog detailed the company’s plans to help and protect black communities on the platform. The funds will be used to support the creation of new YouTube original programming and to help nurture talent among budding black creators and artists.

“We’re committed to doing better as a platform to center and amplify Black voices and perspectives,”Wojcicki said in the Blog post.

The first project to benefit from the new initiative is a YouTube original special called “Bear Witness, Take Action”. It is scheduled to air on June 13. The special will be graced by activists, YouTube creators and artists including John Legend, Jemele Hill and Roxane Gay with the aim of raising funds for the Equal Justice Initiative.

Wojcicki said YouTube aims to create a safe space to allow black content creators freely use the platform, whether they are making new content, commenting or watching other videos, and will therefore continue tackling hate and harassment.

Several tech companies have joined in to make similar commitments since the death of George Floyd. Google promised to fund $12 million to organizations fighting systematic racism, Amazon and Facebook pledged $10 million on groups dedicated to fighting racism and social justice and Apple launched a $100 million Racial Equity and Justice Initiative.

