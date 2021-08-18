YouTube Adds Video Chapters, Previews to Search Results

YouTube has announced a number of updates to enhance viewer experience on the platform. Due to the huge volumes of content available on the platform, YouTube has introduced new features to help viewers locate exactly what they are looking for.

The company has introduced video chapters which will appear within search results, making it easier for viewers to jump right into the part of the video they are interested in. This means that you need not click on a full video and start skipping chapters to get to the part you want. The chapters will be accessible right from the search results for easy navigation.

YouTube is also introducing video previews on the search results for mobile users, in case you are not sure exactly which video you are looking for. Viewers will be able to see a short summary clip of the entire video before deciding whether to watch it.

One other update is designed to help viewers find videos even if the content is not available in their local language. The company will show videos with automatically translated captions, titles and descriptions in the search results.

The company is also testing adding website links from Google search results to YouTube.

