YouTube Adds ‘Create’ Button, Makes More Changes For Easy Navigation

YouTube is gearing up for more content by encouraging its users to create more. The mobile app, which most people use for content consumption will soon feature a huge ‘create’ button to prompt people to add more content.

At the top right corner, between ‘cast’ and ‘search’, there is now a video camera icon for you to go live, record or add clips from your phone gallery.

The ‘create’ button will be placed at the center of the bottom bar. It is simply a plus sign in a circle, with no words or description. It is, however, more prominent than the neighbouring icons and is easily spotted by anyone on the app, whether you are watching or creating content.

The notifications icon, in the form of a small bell, is also moving to the app bar while the subscriptions will move to the right of the create icon at the bottom.

YouTube is making all these changes in a bid to make it easier for users to create content on the mobile app. The functionality will of course, remain the same, just that you can now navigate easily.

Read: YouTube Took Down More Videos In The Second Quarter As Human Moderators Replaced By AI

The changes have already been rolled out in India with version 15.30 of YouTube for Android. The changes are also said to be coming to iOS and will be rolled out globally soon.

9to5 reports that the new changes could be in preparation of the launch of Google’s TikTok competitor ‘Shorts’, which is rumoured to be gearing up for a launch in India where TikTok was banned.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu