YouTube Adds Bedtime Reminder Feature To Help You Watch Responsibly

As part of Google’s Digital Well Being initiative, YouTube has released a new bedtime reminders feature to help even the most dedicated and committed online types to log off at night and sleep.

YouTube already has a ‘take a break’ reminder and this joins in the broader set of YouTube Wellness and Screen time tools.

The main goal is to help users enjoy Google products responsibly especially with the crisis brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has seen more people turn to the internet for work, entertainment and to maintain connections.

Over the last two years, YouTube said it had sent out 3 billion ‘take a break’ reminders.

With the bedtime reminders, you can set “specific time to stop watching videos and go to bed”, YouTube said in a blog post.

“You set start and end times in your settings, including whether or not you want the prompt to interrupt a video or wait until the video is over. You’ll also be able to dismiss or snooze the reminder.”

YouTube has said that the bedtime reminders feature will be available on android and iOS although it might take a few days to reach everyone.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu