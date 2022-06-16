You’re Morally, Legally Unqualified To Question Raila’s Academic Credentials – Makau Mutua To DP Ruto

Prof Makau Mutua has hit out at deputy president William Ruto for questioning the validity of Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga’s academic credentials.

Mutua who is the spokesperson for the Raila Odinga 2022 Presidential campaign team said Ruto is morally and legally unqualified to question Odinga’s academic credentials.

Mutua further advised the DP to shut his mouth or more will be unearthed about his PhD which according to Mutua might have been acquired illegally.

“DP William Ruto is MORALLY — and LEGALLY — unqualified to question the provenance of Azimio’s Raila Odinga’s academic papers. We know MANY shocking things about Mr Ruto’s SUPPOSED PhD that we can bring to light. He’s better advised to shut his mouth,” Mutua wrote on Twitter.

DP @WilliamsRuto is MORALLY — and LEGALLY — unqualified to question the provenance of Azimio's @RailaOdinga academic papers. We know MANY shocking things about Mr Ruto's SUPPOSED PhD that we can bring to light. He's better advised to shut his mouth. — Prof Makau Mutua (@makaumutua) June 16, 2022

Earlier, Ruto while speaking in Nyamira questioned Raila Odinga’s credentials. Ruto asked the Azimio presidential candidate to table evidence of where he schooled, his former classmates and his teachers.

“Before you tell us anything, your presidential candidate Raila should show us where he schooled, his classmates and who his teachers were. Stop the conmanship…I want to ask the people of Azimio, what did your candidate study, where did he school and who taught him? You cant answer all that yet you want to tell us he has a degree? from where?” Ruto questioned.

He added, “If there is anyone with questionable academic credentials, it is your Azimio presidential candidate.

This comes as UDA’s Nairobi Gubernatorial candidate Johnson Sakaja is under scrutiny and is likely to miss the county’s top seat for not completing his university studies.

A petitioner is in court seeking to bar the Senator from participating in the August elections citing that his degree from Team University is questionable.

