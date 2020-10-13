You’re In For A Rude Shock, Kalonzo Tells Raila, Ruto Ahead Of Msambweni By-election

Wiper Democratic Movement leader Kalonzo Musyoka has reiterated that his party will turntables in the Msambweni Constituency by-election scheduled for December 15.

The wiper boss has warned ODM leader Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto whose candidates are considered frontrunners in the race to prepare for what he termed as a political shock.

Shehe Mahmoud is Wiper’s candidate in the race to succeed late MP Suleiman Dori who succumbed cancer in March this year.

The ODM party has fronted former Bongwe-Gombato MCA Omar Boga while the DP and his allies have thrown their weight behind Dori’s former Personal Assistant (PA) Feisal Abdallah Bader who will be vying for the parliamentary seat on an independent ticket.

Read:Itumbi Denies Call From Uhuru Scuttled DP Ruto’s Plan To Field Candidate In Msambweni

Kalonzo now says that Mohamud is ready to turn the tides in the December poll.

He dismissed claims that Wiper doesn’t have a chance in the by-election.

“We don’t doubt his popularity in Msambweni. We have no doubt that we have the right candidate,” Kalonzo said.

“We must tell these framers, we have a serious candidate and we will defeat both of them. They are in for a shock.”

Read Also: ODM To Have A Field Day As Jubilee Pulls Out Of Msambweni By-election

Last month Kalonzo rubbished claims by the Jubilee party that Msambweni Constituency is ODM’s stronghold promising to give the party members a run for their money.

The former Vice President called on the Jubilee-party that opted not to field a candidate in the mini-poll to support Mahmoud.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu