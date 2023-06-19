You’re Becoming a National Shame – Journalists Tell CS Moses Kuria

The Kenya Union of Journalists (KUJ) has demanded an apology from Trade CS Moses Kuria.

Kuria on Sunday slammed Nation Media Group journalists after he was linked to a Sh6 billion edible oils scam.

The CS told the media house to declare if it is a broadcaster or the official opposition.

“I’ll finish by telling the media that Nation Media Group should declare whether they are a publisher, broadcaster, media house, or an opposition party,” said Kuria.

“I have declared that from today, any government department that will put any advertisement on Nation Media Group should be sent home.”

He later referred to the journalists as “prostitutes”, angering Kenyans online.

In a quick rejoinder, the KUJ said the former Gatundu South MP was quickly turning into a “a symbol of national shame”.

“We would wish to remind Mr Kuria that he is now a Cabinet Secretary whose actions and utterances should promote a positive image of Kenya as a nation. In line with tenets of leadership and integrity law. His reactions to media reports regarding one of the many scandals that have hit Kenya Kwanza administration within a span of 10 months are not only an embarrassment to Kenyans, but a confirmation that his stomach is full and can belch and eventually vomit on the shoes of hungry Kenyans with impunity,” the union said.

“While we support the ongoing initiatives by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to deal with the impact of rampant consumption of alcohol in the country, it is our opinion that for this war to bear fruit, he should cast the net wider to rid the county of leaders who are not in control of their faculties. I can assure Mr Kuria that the media will outlive his political career and will be waiting with glee to write his political obituary.”

At the same time, Kenya Editors’ Guild (KEG) criticized the minister for making the “totally off the mark” remarks.

“The media plays a very important role in a democracy, including holding power to account. In doing so, the media does not operate above the law. If a State Officer or any Kenyan for that matter, is aggrieved by the work of the media, they have an array of avenues to raise them, including pursuing the legal route or reaching out to the media entity concerned,” said KEG President Zubeida Kananu.

“To go out in public spaces to lambast and reduce the important work the media does to whorish business is the highest form of insult to media professionals in the country.”

KEG sought an unequivocal apology from the Trade CS and reassurances from President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza administration that Kuria’s opinions did not reflect government policy.

Additionally, the guild demanded assurances that the media will be given enough room to carry out their duty.

