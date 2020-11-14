Young Comedian Emmanuella Surprises Mom with New House (Photos)

Young comedian Emmanuella has surprised her mother with a newly built house as a token of appreciation for her support and encouragement.

Taking to Instagram, the 10-year-old was captured possing in front of the new house with the caption that it was a Christmas gift to the mother.

“I built this house for you mom. For all the prayers, all encouragements and support. Mummy I know you said you want a portable house and this is it. But forgive me because I must complete your mansion for you next year. Don’t worry, it won’t make us go to hell. My super Christmas mummy. I love you.” she wrote.

Emmanuella came into the limelight through a Youtube channel dubbed Mark Angel when she was just 5 years old.

Slowly her acts gained popularity across Nigerian before further spreading to different countries thus gaining international recognition.

In one of her skits, she was on holiday and met an angel. In yet another, she castigates people who do wrong intimating that they would not go to heaven.

Her most famous skit details the “This is not my real face oh!” where she makes jokes about her headmistress to her fellow students without knowing one of them was the headmistress’ child. When caught, she plays cool by disassociating with her real self.

In 2015, she won the G-Influence Niger Delta Special Talent Award. She was also hosted by CNN in 2016 where she also won the Best New Comedienne & Princess of Comedy awards at the Afro-Australia Music & Movie Awards (AAMMA).

In 2018, she announced through her social media handle that she had bagged a role in a Disney film.

At a young age, Emmanuella continues to sore high and gives little girls hopes of following their dreams and improving their talents.

Here are more photos of the house:

