You Will Soon Get Summarized Version Of The BBI Report- Raila

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga has revealed that a summarized version of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report will soon be availed to Kenyans.

In an interview with Kamene FM on Monday morning, the former Prime Minister stated that the booklets containing the summarized version of BBI are being published and will soon be distributed to Kenyans for easier understanding.

This, Odinga said will aid in dismissing the propaganda peddled around the BBI as well as educate Kenyans on its contents ahead of the referendum.

“There is propaganda against BBI. It is a good thing for all Kenyans. The book is huge and has a lot of issues. They are publishing a summarised version,” Raila said in an interview with Kameme FM on Monday.

Raila further called on the Mt Kenya region to know the truth about what is contained in the document and ideally make a sane decision regarding the same.

According to Raila, there is need to go to a referendum and amend the constitution adding that this will not increase the cost of the running government since the additional ministers will come from parliament and will only earn allowances for the said positions.

“What we are proposing will be much cheaper compared with today since ministers will come from parliament and will only earn allowances for the additional job,” Raila said. Last week, while addressing the Mt Kenya people via vernacular radio stations, President Uhuru Kenyatta defended the cost of the BBI. Read Also: Protect BBI From Thieves, Raila Tells ODM County Chiefs The Head of State said that money misappropriated at the Exchequer is more than Sh2 billion per day.

