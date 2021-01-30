You Will Access Public Libraries From Monday After COVID-19 Shutdown

Kenyans will now access public libraries from Monday, February 1, 2020, after the long COVID-19 shutdown.

In a tweet by the Kenya National Library Service (KNLS), all the 64 branches will be opened with all COVID-19 safety measures applicable.

The operating hours will remain between 8.00 am to 6.30 pm from Monday to Friday and 8.30 am to 5.00 pm on Saturdays.

The libraries will, however, remain closed on Sundays and public holidays.

“Library customers are encouraged to follow the Covid-19 protocols provided for safe use of the facilities and resources,” reads the notice.

Read: Government to Launch Sh250 million Virtual Library in 2021

The notice further adds, “KNLS head office has relocated to Maktaba Kuu building at Community from KNLS Buruburu library premises. However, the library at Buruburu remains operational.”

Our libraries will back to operation in our 64 branches. All Covid-19 safety measures shall be applied. Fell free to visit any of our library centres. pic.twitter.com/j2f5KF6xy3 — Kenya National Library Service (@knlsmedia) January 28, 2021

With the country recording lower COVID-19 cases as compared to last year, things have started to get back to normal although the Ministry of Health has reiterated upholding the measures to combat the virus spread.

Schools have reopened and students are back to progressive learning, with KCSE and KCPE examinations scheduled some later in the year.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu