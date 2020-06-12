You Want To Sell Our Blood To Somalia, Kenyans Tell Gov’t Over Request For Donation

Kenyans on Twitter famously known as KOT have vowed not to donate blood to the government, unless the Ministry of Health accounts for blood which has been donated previously.

This was after the Ministry of Health expressed concerns with the blood banks, saying that they were going to invite Kenyans to help restock.

“The situation of our blood bank in the country is challenging and we need your support to restock,” the Ministry of Health tweeted.

However, Kenyans felt that the government was taking them for a ride, since no one has ever been arrested concerning the Somalia blood scandal unraveled early this year.

In the scandal, Kenya National Blood Transfusion Service (KNBTS) was believed to be part of a cartel that has been siphoning blood donated by Kenyans and selling it in Somalia.

Despite the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) openning investigations to the same, no one has been arrested to date.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe blamed the situation to cartels inside the Ministry of Health and also other outside the country.

“The Ministry is aware that there are criminal elements both within and outside the country who are colluding with outsiders to escalate the problems pertaining to blood countrywide. These cartels have been engaged in blood trade within as well as outside the country for selfish gain without any regard to women and children who are dying in hospitals as a result of this shortage,” said Kagwe in March.

In response to today’s request from the Ministry, Kenyans demanded that the scandal be concluded and culprits brought to book first before they could donate more blood.

Samson Maish said, “If you cannot be accountable for the blood we donated, why should we give you again? Sort your house first.”

Fredrick Amogola said, “We donate blood for free and kenya officials who are paid by taxpayers money sell it for personal interest outside the country-this is more than impunity, hypocrisy and corruption.”

“I always donate blood at least once a year but since blood is now being sold, I prefer responding to a strangers plea on social media. At least I get to go to the hospital give blood to the specific person in need,” said Hellen G.

Maina Mwangi opined, “the last time we heard about blood in your banks,it was being illegally sold to Somalia, I lost interest.”

