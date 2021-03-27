in NEWS

You Have Until Sunday 8PM To Move In, Out Of Counties Under Lockdown – Cyrus Oguna

/Courtesy

You have until Sunday, March 28, 2021, to move in and out of counties under lockdown, Government Spokesperson Cyrus Oguna has said.

In a press briefing today, Oguna clarified that the grace period has been given to allow Kenyans who may be stranded away from workplaces to transition.

“This is also for students who may want to travel home after the closure of schools,” Oguna said.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Cyrus OgunaDisease Infected Zones

Written by Mercy Auma

Passionate about human interest stories and politics. Email news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

InterFaith Council Recommends Online Worship As Easter, Ramadhan And Hindu Festivities Suspended
homeboyz, shaffie weru, victim shaming

EABL Suspends Advertising on Radio Africa Citing Gender Insensitive Remarks by Homeboyz Presenters