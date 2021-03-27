You Have Until Sunday 8PM To Move In, Out Of Counties Under Lockdown – Cyrus Oguna

You have until Sunday, March 28, 2021, to move in and out of counties under lockdown, Government Spokesperson Cyrus Oguna has said.

In a press briefing today, Oguna clarified that the grace period has been given to allow Kenyans who may be stranded away from workplaces to transition.

“This is also for students who may want to travel home after the closure of schools,” Oguna said.

