You Have No Numbers, UDA Slams ANC Following Impeachment Threats Against DP Ruto

United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has slammed Mudavadi’s Amani National Congress (ANC) Party following its impeachment threats against Deputy President William Ruto.

According to UDA officials, the plan to have the DP impeached will not see the light of day as it is ridiculous.

Addressing media, Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale intimated that ANC has no numbers and is incapable of even producing a chair of a committee.

“Impeachment motion is a question of numbers, ANC has 13 members of Parliament, it means even in a committee of Parliaments of 29 members, ANC does not have the majority to force to get a chair of a committee,” Khalwale said.

Khalwale further added, “To attest to this, all committees in parliament, ANC does not have a chair either in National Assembly or Senate.”

The former Senator further intimated that nobody should threaten DP Ruto with impeachment when he is yet to join UDA Party.

“They have told the public that they want to impeach the DP. We are wooing the DP when he finishes his term in 2022 to join our party so ANC should not start intimidating the DP just because it looks like he might associate with UDA,” he said.

Earlier in the week, ANC threatened to impeach Ruto if he does not resign.

In a statement on Tuesday, ANC Deputy Party Leader Ayub Savula said they had already prepared a motion of impeachment, “to protect Kenya against violent implosion being clandestinely fermented by Ruto”, terming him as “a rich and powerful man in government pretending to be poor”.

“In that impeachment motion, we will make the case that because his ambition is in competition with priorities set by the government he serves in, he is a danger to the stability of the nation by covertly dissenting and sabotaging the President’s government agenda. He does that through the incitement of the vulnerable poor,” said Savula.

ANC accused Ruto of deviating and subverting his oath of office loyally to serve the President.

