You Fed the Monster of Impunity, It’s Now Eating You – Sifuna Tells Murkomen

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary General Edwin Sifuna has told off Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen following his ouster as Senate Majority Leader, saying he (Murkomen) is reaping what he sow.

In a tweet replying to Murkomens cry for justice, Sifuna accused Murkomen of being one of the proprietors of impunity, when they cheered on when Miguna Miguna was being exiled amid 15 court orders stopping the same.

“Get in line behind Miguna Miguna. He has 15 Court Orders from the High Court . You have one from a Tribunal. You fed the monster of impunity gleefully. You forgot once the crocodile is done eating your neighbors’ children it will eat yours,” wrote Sifuna.

Get in line behind Miguna Miguna. He has 15 Court Orders from the High Court . You have one from a Tribunal. You fed the monster of impunity gleefully. You forgot once the crocodile is done eating your neighbors' children it will eat yours. https://t.co/yEEtZuVtgc — Edwin Sifuna (@edwinsifuna) May 12, 2020

Earlier today, Senate Speaker confirmed the changes instituted by the Jubilee Senate leadership that saw Murkomen lose his seat as the majority leader, amid an order from the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal.

“The minutes showed 20 senators attended the meeting and resolved unanimously to remove Murkomen as Majority leader, Susan Kihika as Majority Whip and subsequently elected Samuel Poghisio, Irungu Kang’ata and Haji Farhiya as Majority leader, whip and deputy whip respectively,” Lusaka said.

The order suspended post-election pact between Jubilee and Kanu, citing non-approval by Jubilee Executive Council. If the order was obeyed, Samuel Poghisio would not have been allowed to assume his new role as the Senate Majority Leader.

“In the interest of justice, an interim order be and is hereby issued declaring that any decision or action founded on the coalition agreement purportedly signed between Jubilee Party and Kanu and deposited on May 4, 2020 and approved or confirmed by the registrar of political parties on May 8, 2020 is null and void and off no effect,” the tribunal ruled.

Murkomen consequently accused President Uhuru Kenyatta and the Speaker of disregarding the law in the changes.

“Be it as it may, Mr Speaker, if finally you’ll disregard the law and make a decision that I am not going to be the Majority Leader in this house, what I can only say is that I want to thank my colleagues who voted for me, supported me throughout and who have continued having faith in me even amidst a lot of intimidation from the executive,” he said.

It is alleged that the parliamentary group meeting for senators that was chaired by the President did not meet the threshold required to institute such changes. Kanu Senators had to be added into the list so that the threshold was met, according to former State House Director of Digital Communications Dennis Itumbi.

It is Official, The @Senate_KE Speaker, like @StateHouseKenya yesterday lied. My Senator from Kirinyaga, Charles Kibiru, is an Independent member – Does NOT qualify to vote in a Jubilee PG. THRESHOLD fails. Remove KANU and it is obvious the Threshold FAILED#WheelbarrowRuling pic.twitter.com/kMu7tyYr14 — Dennis Itumbi, HSC (@OleItumbi) May 12, 2020

Here are some reactions from Kenyans over the ouster:-

A sad day for Kenya's democracy indeed! Senate speaker has yet again allowed Senate to be a branch of the executive. Illegal removal of Murkomen and Kihika given a clean bill of health. Lusaka, u will go down to history having made the worst decision.#ItsRutoWhoShouldGo pic.twitter.com/DTCExFqKiH — Cde Aming'a (@itsaminga) May 12, 2020

Intimidation and Blackmail that Murkomen and Kihika are claiming to be used to oust them out is what Despot Uhuru Kenyatta and His Dp Ruto used agaist Chabukati and IEBC to conduct a sham election in 2017. We will Never forget that. — NURSERY DROPOUT🍁 (@Asoma_Arthur1) May 12, 2020

Lusaka is a cartel. We will never forget his leadership in Bungoma county when he bought one wheelbarrow @ 100K. He has brought his conmanship in the senate house oppressing Murkomen and Kihika — Lord Sammy Edambo (@SEdambo) May 12, 2020

Now that Ken Lusaka has admitted removal of Murkomen and Kihika, the burden is on Uhuru. I've listened to his speech, it's quite thrilling. Oscar Sudi shouldn't add anything. "If I was the stumbling block, I am out, now deliver". Very legendary speech by Kipchumba. Wish him well pic.twitter.com/2XKxhJjGDD — Abuga Makori EGH, MBE (@o_abuga) May 12, 2020

