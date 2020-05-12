in NEWS, POLITICS

You Fed the Monster of Impunity, It’s Now Eating You – Sifuna Tells Murkomen

ODM SECRETARY GENERAL EDWIN SIFUNA. / COURTESY

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary General Edwin Sifuna has told off Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen following his ouster as Senate Majority Leader, saying he (Murkomen) is reaping what he sow.

In a tweet replying to Murkomens cry for justice, Sifuna accused Murkomen of being one of the proprietors of impunity, when they cheered on when Miguna Miguna was being exiled amid 15 court orders stopping the same.

“Get in line behind Miguna Miguna. He has 15 Court Orders from the High Court . You have one from a Tribunal. You fed the monster of impunity gleefully. You forgot once the crocodile is done eating your neighbors’ children it will eat yours,” wrote Sifuna.

Earlier today, Senate Speaker confirmed the changes instituted by the Jubilee Senate leadership that saw Murkomen lose his seat as the majority leader, amid an order from the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal.

“The minutes showed 20 senators attended the meeting and resolved unanimously to remove Murkomen as Majority leader, Susan Kihika as Majority Whip and subsequently elected Samuel Poghisio, Irungu Kang’ata and Haji Farhiya as Majority leader, whip and deputy whip respectively,” Lusaka said.

The order suspended post-election pact between Jubilee and Kanu, citing non-approval by Jubilee Executive Council. If the order was obeyed, Samuel Poghisio would not have been allowed to assume his new role as the Senate Majority Leader.

“In the interest of justice, an interim order be and is hereby issued declaring that any decision or action founded on the coalition agreement purportedly signed between Jubilee Party and Kanu and deposited on May 4, 2020 and approved or confirmed by the registrar of political parties on May 8, 2020 is null and void and off no effect,” the tribunal ruled.

Murkomen consequently accused President Uhuru Kenyatta and the Speaker of disregarding the law in the changes.

“Be it as it may, Mr Speaker, if finally you’ll disregard the law and make a decision that I am not going to be the Majority Leader in this house, what I can only say is that I want to thank my colleagues who voted for me, supported me throughout and who have continued having faith in me even amidst a lot of intimidation from the executive,” he said.

It is alleged that the parliamentary group meeting for senators that was chaired by the President did not meet the threshold required to institute such changes. Kanu Senators had to be added into the list so that the threshold was met, according to former State House Director of Digital Communications Dennis Itumbi.

Here are some reactions from Kenyans over the ouster:-

Written by Francis Muli

Senior reporter at Kahawa Tungu, Muli has a passion for human interest stories. Believes in unearthing societal rots that have been hidden from the public eye.
Follow me on Twitter @FmuliKE.

