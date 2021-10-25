You Can Now Add A Message, Emoji Or GIF To Your M-Pesa Transaction

Do you normally call or send a message to give more information about some money you sent to a friend, relative or business associate through M-Pesa?

Well, you do not have to do all this now, since you can now accompany your transaction with additional information, emojis or even a Graphics Interchange Format (GIF) image to make it more interesting.

“The new M-Pesa app is a lifestyle super-app for Kenyans. M-Pesa is there assisting users ever so silently and following on their life cycles so that whenever they need a financial transaction, it is available,” said M-Pesa Africa Managing Director Sitoyo Lopokoiyit.

The new feature available on the new M-Pesa App mostly targets MSMEs to enable them keep track of their expenditures.

“This is especially so for the micro-business enterprises from which many small purchases are made through M-Pesa. They can now track expenditure by seeing what message they attached to what transaction,” he said.

According to Safaricom, the development is aimed at making M-Pesa more than just a monetary transaction app, with emoji and GIF features meant for expressing emotions.

Safaricom has also introduced a feature that hides balance in the transaction message when sharing messages to show proof of transaction.

“We have noted that many people have to delete their available balances when sharing messages to show proof of transaction. In the app, we have truncated that balance part so that if you are sharing the evidence, your balance does not appear,” said Lopokoiyit.

Lopokoiyit says that they are building a lifestyle app, where one can make all transactions in one place including paying Kenya Revenue Authority, National Hospital Insurance Fund, Kenya Power and others.

“We want to create a lifestyle around it. We want these mini-programmes to be available for all users and the app to be rolled out in all the seven countries in which we operate,” he added.

Currently, 3.9 million M-Pesa customers are using the app, even as the giant telco targets 10 million customers in the near future.

