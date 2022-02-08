You Can Not Deny Me Credit On Jubilee Projects, Ruto Fires Back At Uhuru

Deputy President William Ruto has fired back at President Uhuru Kenyatta after claims that he had neglected his constitutional duties to engage in early campaigns.

President Kenyatta on Monday accused Ruto of his derailing the Jubilee administration agenda by endless politicking.

In a scathing attack against Ruto, the Head of State claimed Ruto was busy claiming state projects in rallies yet he knows he has contributed little to the success of the Jubilee administration.

“Kazi tunafanya. Kazi haifanywi juu ya magari, inafanywa ofisini,” President Kenyatta said during the official opening of the Health Workforce Conference at Sarova Whitesands Mombasa.

But responding to Uhuru on Tuesday, Ruto said he has the right to claim projects undertaken by the Jubilee administration, as an ”equal’ partner.

“I and the President formed the Jubilee government. I want to tell our friends the Jubilee government was a joint project between Uhuru Kenyatta and William Ruto. I want to tell them you can not deny me as deputy president the credit we have achieved in the many things we have achieved as a government. It’s not going to happen my friends.”

“Kama ni mpango ya barabara mmi niliketi kwa meza kwa meza tukipanga. kama ni mambo ya sitima, tuliketi chini tukapanga. Tuliketi chini tukapanga mambo ya TTI na elimu pamoja. Huwezi kuniondoa kutoka katika yale mambo yamefaulu.”

He further noted that were it not for his input the Jubilee government would not have been formed.

“So anybody imagining that they can deny me the credit for the things we did together and succeeded in Jubilee are just wasting their time. I made an equal contribution to the success of the Jubilee administration. I have been in politics long enough to know too well that you plan theory offices but you execute practicals in the field, sometimes on top of cars. Hakuna haja ya kusumbuana.”

The DP was speaking in Likuyani, Kakamega County, where he called on Kenyans to support the Kenya Kwanza alliance ahead of the August General Election.

He was in the company of his newly found allies Musalia Mudavadi of Amani National Congress (ANC) party and Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetangula among others.

The President yesterday declared his intention to back his handshake partner Raila Odinga for the presidency in the August polls. Ruto on Tuesday dared the president to bring it on, expressing confidence that he would defeat ‘the state project’ in the polls.

Raila is expected to vie for the presidency under the Azimio la Umoja alliance that has the backing of Uhuru’s Jubilee party.

