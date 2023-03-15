You Are Responsible For Kenyans’ Lives, Property During Monday Protests – Ruto Tells Raila

President William Ruto has poured cold water on opposition leader Raila Odinga’s threats to lead protests on Monday.

The head of state on Wednesday told Raila that he would no longer continue blackmailing the country.

Dr Ruto said Kenya is governed by the rule of law and that no one was above the law.

“The government will not allow loss of life, destruction of property and looting. We will not allow a few individuals who have refused to accept election results to cause chaos among peace-loving people,” said President Ruto.

Dr Ruto was addressing Trans Nzoia leaders at the State House.

He asked the opposition honcho to work with the police to ensure Kenyans’ lives and property were safe during the protests.

“Odinga has been holding bloody and chaotic demonstrations for the last 50 years; he needs to assure Kenyans that this will be different. This is why we’ve told Raila Odinga to sit down with police and explain to them how the demonstrations will be peaceful,” said President Ruto.

“I want to tell my elder brother Raila Odinga that we can’t have two sets of laws.”

Present were Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula, Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakumicha and Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya.

Also in attendance were MPs Lilian Siyoi (Women Rep), Patrick Barasa (Cherangani), Allan Chesang (Trans Nzoia), Ferdinand Wanyonyi (Kwanza) and former MPs Joash Wamangoli and Noah Wekesa, among others.

Raila is set to lead protests on Monday in Nairobi over the high cost of living, recruitment of IEBC commissioners and opening of IEBC servers.

On Tuesday, the ODM leader declared Monday a public holiday to allow their supporters to participate in the demos.

