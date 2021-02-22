You Are Pretenders To The Throne – Sifuna Tells Kalonzo, Mudavadi

Rifts in former National Super Alliance (Nasa) partners are getting wider, with the ODM party now accusing Wiper’s Kalonzo Musyoka and Amani National Conngress’ (ANC) Musalia Mudavadi of clinging to Raila for political survival.

In a statement on Sunday, ODM secretary general Edwin Sifuna accused Mr Musyoka and Mudavadi of having no political stand.

“In 2002, he (Mudavadi) fled the Rainbow movement and returned to be a three-month VP when the whole country was recalibrating its politics and seeking a fresh start. Later in 2013, he fled ODM to seek the presidency on his own. Available data shows that he lost to Raila in 46 counties with a virtual tie in his home county, Vihiga,” said Sifuna.

On Kalonzo, Sifuna says that he only supported Raila after his attempt to use President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto’s tribulations at the international Criminal Court (ICC).

“Kalonzo Musyoka on the other hand was the quintessential one-party rule man, and a late entrant to the 2002 liberation movement. He only opted to join Rt Hon Odinga in 2013 after his cunning attempt to exploit the ICC tribulations of President Uhuru and DP Ruto fell flat. He was seeking a landing spot and got a soft one,” said Sifuna.

On Saturday, Raila said that he will not endorse his former partners in Nasa, saying that they abandoned him at his hour of need – when he was being sworn in.

"There were leaders who stood with me when I was campaigning until we got to the ballot. They, however, retracted when I decided to be sworn-in. I was looking around for them but none could be found. Why do they need me now when they ran away at the time I wanted them the most? I will not pass the baton to anyone," Mr Odinga said in Dholuo at a funeral at Ratanga in Ndhiwa Constituency. Read: Do Not Criminalise Ruto's "Hustlers Vs Dynasties" Slogan – Raila Tells MPs In response, Kalonzo dismissed Raila, saying that he does not need his endorsement for his 2022 Presidential bid. "I don't believe in these political debts. I did what I did to make this country better. If he continues, we'll expose him. I am telling Kenyans that I don't need anybody's endorsement. I only need God to endorse me," said Kalonzo. On his side however, Mudavadi accused Raila of political conmanship, insisting that he should repay the political "debt" he owes to the former Nasa partners. "Mr Raila knows what he alleges against his colleagues is exactly what he did to them – lied to them before sneaking to Uhuru Park. Raila is free not endorse whosoever he wishes including the possibility of excluding himself. But he has no right to deny others their right to demand a political debt owed from him," said Mudavadi in a statement. Sifuna now says that the two politicians should seek Presidential mandate from Kenyans and stop demanding support from Raila. "We advice that if they want the presidency, Raila does not keep the ballots at his home. They must stop dancing around their village huts and travel the breadth of the country seeking that mandate. He (Raila) is not interested in any 2022 talk, and when the time comes, he like any Kenyan whose rights are enshrined in the constitution, will decide how to approach the coming elections," said Sifuna.