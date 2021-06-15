You Are on Your Own – Moses Kuria Tells Mt Kenya Electorate After Uhuru Allegedly Joined Opposition

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has accused President Uhuru Kenyatta of jumping ship and joining the opposition after he (Uhuru) allegedly pledged to support a Nasa candidate come 2022.

Addressing the press on Tuesday, the vocal legislator said the head of state had abandoned his mandate and had turned into a campaigner for the opposing side.

Kuria urged the president to vacate office and formally join the Nasa brigade so as to allow his deputy, William Ruto take over for the remaining thirteen months.

“I want say that because his seat cannot be vacant, he should vacate the seat for William Ruto and join the opposition for the remaining one year,” he said.

Further, the lawmaker said that the head of state is a threat to national unity as he continues to hold meetings with various tribal leaders.

Read: Ruto Claims Dismantling of Jubilee Meant To Pave Way for Tribal Parties, Invites Like-minded Leaders to Build UDA

“He continues meeting MPs and leaders on the basis of tribes; yesterday it was Kambas, another time it will be Luos and another people from the Coast,” continued Kuria.

On matters BBI, the member of parliament for Gatundu South said the President unlike his “handshake partner” Raila Odinga, is yet to explain to members of the Jubilee party the particulars of the the partnership, three years on.

In fact, Kuria noted, Uhuru has never asked members of the ruling party to support the BBI.

“When you shook hands with Raila Odinga, Raila told his MPs in Parliament the intention of the handshake,” he said.

“Those of us in Jubilee have never been told the meaning of the handshake and what we need to know about BBI but the president is busy meeting leaders from other regions.”

Read Also: “Tutajipanga” Ruto Tells Uhuru After He Allegedly Declared Support For One Nasa Chief

As for the Mt Kenya electorate, Kuria urged them to seek alternatives as their leader has abandoned them.

“Our President is under siege, he has been taken captive, we have no one to turn to, we are on our own,” he added.

The President is said to have told Kamba leaders on Monday that he will endorse a candidate from the Nasa coalition.

“Steve (Kalonzo), listen to your people and what they are saying. Unite in Nasa then we shall see what will happen. Whatever you will agree on is what I will go with,” Uhuru said.

Nasa comprised of Raila Odinga (ODM), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Musalia Mudavadi (ANC) and Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetang’ula.

Read Also: The Star Pulls Down Story Criticising Uhuru After Uproar

Responding to the president’s remarks, Dr Ruto wondered what will happen to the 8 million voters that supported Uhuru’s presidency.

“EUCHO!!NGAI FAFA MWATHANI!! So, what happens to the Thurakus, the kumìrà kùmèrà contingent, the 8 million of us?” Ruto posed.

“None, no youth, no woman, no man of the 8M who woke up early and voted three times for UK/WsR ticket merit support? Sawa tu! Tutajipanga na support ya MUNGU.”

In another tweet, the DP said, “So, was the destruction/dismembering of Jubilee, a national party, meant to pave way for support of regional/tribal parties in Nasa? Now, with the collapse of Jubilee, isn’t it fair for those who can’t fit in ethnic parties to build UDA as an alternative national party? Ama?”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu