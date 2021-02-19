Photo: Its “Yes” For Former Gor Mahia Striker Jacques Tuyisenge As He Proposes

Lately public proposals have ended in premium tears with men in most cases on the recieving end of rejection and humiliation that comes with it.

But that was not the case for former Gor Mahia Rwandan striker Jacques Tuyisenge who proposed to his “long time” girlfriend now fiancée on Thursday, receiving a big yes.

According to those who know the two they have cohabited for many years and at one time lived in Nairobi when Tuyisenge played for K’Ogalo.

Tuyisenge is fresh from leading the Amavubi of Rwanda in the 2020 CHAN in Cameroon where they managed the to go past the group stage.

