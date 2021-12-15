Yellow Pages Launches Yellow Connect to Help SMEs Reach Customers Online and Offline

Yellow Pages have announced the launch of a new service, Yellow Connect, specifically designed to help SMEs grow the visibility of their businesses both online and offline. The service will help businesses reach more customers with prices starting from as low as Sh. 2,500.

While making the announcement, Yellow Pages CEO, Pedro Gomes, noted that small businesses may lack the manpower and capital to dedicate to large-scale marketing efforts, and this is the gap that Yellow Connect aims to fill.

“In my opinion, SMEs face two major challenges; the first is the lack of manpower in the organizations, and the second is the need to grow beyond their physical locations,” said Gomes.

Yellow Connect will provide services such as website creation, listing on the Yellow Pages digital and print directories, and email and SMS campaigns. It will also allow small business owners to monitor and engage sales leads through a proprietary system designed to streamline the customer acquisition process.

The launch comes during a crucial phase of recovery following the impact that the Covid-19 pandemic has had on global economies. Stay-at-home orders and limited movements wreaked havoc on Kenyan small businesses that relied on foot traffic to drive sales. A recent National Economic Survey by the Central Bank of Kenya reported that SMEs constitute 98% of all businesses in Kenya and create 30% of the jobs.

“SMEs play a very important role in Kenya’s economy by creating millions of jobs, contributing significantly to innovation while acting as incubators for the future of business,” added Gomes.

Yellow Connect joins a host of other marketing products offered by Yellow Pages including social media marketing, regional business directories, and a tourism directory.

