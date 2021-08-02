Yaya Toure Lands Coaching Job In Russia

Former Ivory Coast and Manchester City defensive midfielder Yaya Toure has been appointed as the new assistant coach of Russian Premier League club FC Akhmat Grozny.

He will not take his salary. All will be donated to local children’s charity.

“I didn’t come here for the money. My goal is to develop football and help people”.

“I think I can contribute to the development of football in the Chechnya Republic”.

“It is also important for me how the head of the republic will look at me.

“I am waiting for my arrival in the republic, I want to see the city. I want to help children, I want to show that passion for football can lead to very distant places. As a Muslim, this is very important to me.”, he disclosed.

