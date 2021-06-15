Former Man City Player Yaya Toure Appointed FC Akhmat Assistant Coach

Russian second tier championship outfit FC Akhmat Grozny have appointed former Manchester City and Barcelona midfielder Yaya Gnegneri Toure as their deputy trainer on a one-year deal.

The 38-year old former Ivory Coast International was named deputy to coach Andrey Talalaev on Monday.

Toure, once of the Queens Park Rangers staff has signed a contract that runs till the end of 2021-2022 season and is expected in Russia in the days ahead.

“Former famous footballer Yaya Toure has joined the coaching staff of Grozny. We welcome him,” the Club statement read.

The native of Boake Ivory Coast began his 19-year European football adventure in 2001 as a midfielder at Belgian side Waasland Beveren.

He later played for AS Monaco, Metalurh Donetsk of Ukraine, Olimpiakos, Barcelona where he won the treble and Manchester City where he helped the club win the first of multiple English Premier League titles before calling it quits as champion of Chinese second tier championship with Qingdao F.C in 2020.

Yaya who played over 500 games in a glittering football career won over 100 caps for the Ivory Coast and won the 2015 African cup of Nations title with the Elephants.

