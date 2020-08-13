CS UKur Yatani Extends KRA Boss James Githii Mburu’s Term To Five Years

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani has varied the term of office for the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Commissioner-General from three to five years.

In a special gazette notice, Yatani handed KRA boss James Githii Mburu an additional two years to serve in the office.

Mburu, who was appointed to the position in June 2019 by former Treasury CS Henry Rotich, will now serve until July 1, 2024.

The former KRA’s Intelligence and Strategic Operations Commissioner took over from John Njiraini whose term expired having joined KRA in n March 2012 following his appointment by President Uhuru Kenyatta, then finance minister.

Activist Okiya Omtatah unsuccessfully failed to stop Mburu from assuming office as Commisioner General.

Omtatah, who is a director at Justice and Development (KEJUDE) Trust, argued that Mburu was unsuitable for appointment as Commissioner General on claims that he had evidence that he condoned illegalities by junior staff to steal from taxpayers billions of shillings.

“We submit that Mr James Githii Mburu is unsuitable for appointment as Commissioner General because we have evidence that he condoned or covered up illegalities by junior staff that cost the taxpayer billions of shilling, and both under declared and failed to collect taxes due to government,” they mentioned.

KEJUDE noted that they are in possession of a letter which Mburu wrote to the Managing Director, HI-Plast Ltd, which exposes fraudulent activities by KRA.

