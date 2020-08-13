Kenyan Journalist Yassin Juma Detained In Ethiopia Tests Positive For Covid-19

Kenyan journalist Yassin Juma, who is detained in neighbouring country Ethiopia, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

His lawyer Kedir Bullo confirmed on Thursday that samples taken from the former NTV journalist showed that he had contracted the virus.

Ethiopian authorities have been holding Juma despite a court ordering his release on bail last Wednesday.

Juma was arrested early July by the Ethiopian military while covering protests that erupted in Ethiopia’s Oromia region following the death of musician Hachalu Hundessa.

Read: Ethiopian Court Orders Release Of Kenyan Journalist Yassin Juma

The musician who was perceived as an activist for the Oromo ethnic group was shot dead while driving in Adis Ababa leading to the unrest that had claimed over 70 lives by the time Juma was arrested.

Reports indicate that Juma was arrested because of his close relationship with the controversial musician, one of few people who have openly criticised Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government.

Read Also: Ethiopia Suffers Sh10 Billion Loss Following Internet Shut Down

Juma is also said to enjoy a cordial relationship with Oromo activist Jawar Mohammed, who owns a media house where the journalist works.

Juma is facing charges including incitement and involvement in violence.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu