Journalist Yassin Juma’s New Court Date Set After Contracting Coronavirus

Kenyan journalist Yassin Juma will appear in court at a much later date after he tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Mr Abdulletif Amee, one of the three lawyers representing the freelance journalist, he will appear on August 18.

Juma was to appear on August 13 but the hearing was adjourned due to his status.

Ethiopian authorities have been holding Juma despite a court ordering his release on bail last Wednesday.

Juma was arrested early July by the Ethiopian military while covering protests that erupted in Ethiopia’s Oromia region following the death of musician Hachalu Hundessa.

The musician who was perceived as an activist for the Oromo ethnic group was shot dead while driving in Adis Ababa leading to the unrest that had claimed over 70 lives by the time Juma was arrested.

Reports indicate that Juma was arrested because of his close relationship with the controversial musician, one of few people who have openly criticised Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government.

Juma is also said to enjoy a cordial relationship with Oromo activist Jawar Mohammed, who owns a media house where the journalist works.

Juma is facing charges of incitement and involvement in violence.

Earlier on in the week, Garissa Township MP Aden Duale demanded to know the whereabouts of the journalist who he said was being illegally detained.

Speaking during a session at the National Assembly, the vocal MP faulted the Ethiopian government for violating human rights as well as disregarding the International Judicial laws by detaining Yassin illegally.

“To date, Ethiopian police are still holding Mr Juma in illegal detention contrary to court orders and in complete digression from international accords on judicial processes,” he said.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu