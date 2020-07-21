Kenyan Journalist Yassin Juma Still Detained In Ethiopia, Expected Back In Court Next Week

Former NTV journalist Yassin Juma is still behind bars in Ethiopia, two weeks after his arrest.

The freelance journalist who was covering the protests that erupted in Oromoo following the death of musician Hachalu Hundessa is expected back in court on July 28.

According to a lawyer representing Ethiopian journalists arrested during the protests, Milkyas Bulcha, Juma has not had legal representation since his arrest.

“He had no legal representation in court. I was only helping him because he had no one to help him translate,” Mr Bulcha said.

He also noted that he is unaware of any efforts by the Kenyan Embassy to get the journalist appropriate legal representation.

The lawyer disclosed that the Kenyan reporter was apprehend at the home of Jawar Mohammed, founder of the Oromia Media Network (OMN) who is also behind bars.

Juma and Mohammed, among other politicians, the lawyer revealed, are facing charges of instigating inter-ethnic violence and causing outrage to the dignity of a dead body.

Following Hundessa’s shooting on June 29, the week long protests saw 239 people dead and about 3,500 arrested.

While reason behind Hundessa’s killing remains unclear, the deceased had apparently been receiving death threats.

The Ethiopian government has on its part blamed Egypt for the chaos that rocked the country weeks ago.

According to them, Egypt was against them continuing with the Grand Renaissance Dam project, set to be Africa’s largest.

In 2016, the freelance journalist cum blogger was arrested by Anti Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU) after he blogged about the Al Shabaab attack on the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) El Adde base.

