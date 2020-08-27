Yassin Juma Declared Covid-19 Free, Chooses To Stay In Ethiopia With Friends

Kenyan journalist Yassin Juma has recovered from Covid-19 after spending days at an Ethiopian isolation facility.

The former NTV journalist tested positive for Covid-19 while in police custody.

Juma was reportedly discharged on Wednesday after completing the mandatory 14-day isolation.

Kenyan embassy officials in Adis Ababa, while paying Juma a visit to check on his welfare, at Woreda 7 Health Centre, were informed by the local health workers that in line with Ethiopia’s guidelines all asymptomatic patients are “deemed cured” after the mandatory 14 days of isolation.

Juma was moved to a government isolation facility last week after the Kenyan embassy intervened.

This was a day after Ethiopia’s Federal Attorney General’s office ordered for his immediate release having been incarcerated for close to two months.

While being discharged on Wednesday, Juma decided to stay in Addis Ababa, with his friends.

Arrested

Juma was arrested early July by the Ethiopian military while covering protests that erupted in Ethiopia’s Oromia region following the death of musician Hachalu Hundessa.

He is accused of fueling violence following the assassination of the popular musician and activist.

He is also accused of crimes related to subverting authority.

