Yanga Axe Yikpe Months After Unceremoniously Ditching Gor Mahia

Ivorian striker Yikpe Gnamien made big headlines when in December last year he unceremoniously ditched cash strapped Gor Mahia for record Tanzanian champions Yanga SC.

It was a big coup for Yanga, who were desperately trying to match their arch rivals Simba on and off the pitch and turn a strong tide against them.

Simba had previously raided Gor Mahia, taking with them two of K’Ogalo’s most priced assets; Francis Kahata and Meddie, who were an instant hit in Ligi Kuu.

Unfortunately for Yanga, Yikpe didn’t live up to the hype, instead morphing into an object of ridicule by the media and ever vocal fans week in, out as goals refused to come.

Yikpe was a massive flop and as the season effectively ended on Sunday with Yanga winning nothing – all available trophies going to Simba – he was top on the list of 14 players the club dropped ahead of next season.

Another surprise release is Congolese midfielder Papy Tshishimbi, who uncharacteristically had a low key season.

The player is already linked with several moves within East Africa and beyond with Gor Mahia fans imploring the the club’s management to consider signing him.

Players released

1. Yikpe Gnamien

2. David Molinga

3. Papy Tshishimbi

4. Mrisho Ngassa

5. Jafary Mohamed

6. Mohamed Issa Banka

7. Tariq Seif

8. Andrew Vincent Dante

9. Patrick Sibomana

10. Muharami Issa

11. Ali Ali

12. Rafael Daud

13. Ali Mtoni Sonso

14. Eric Kabamba

