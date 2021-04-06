Yahoo Answers Will no Longer be Available from May 4th

Yahoo Answers, one of the longest post threads filled with terrible answers is coming to an end on the 4th of May.

“While Yahoo Answers was once a key part of Yahoo’s products and services, it has become less popular over the years as the needs of our members have changed.” The company announced in a post.

“While we could not have been prouder of what we accomplished together, we are reaching out today to let you know that we have decided to shut down Yahoo Answers on May 4th, 2021”

The platform, which has been operational since 2005 will start redirecting the answers to the Yahoo homepage and archive all previous posts.

Yahoo announced the latest development on the Yahoo Answers home page. The company was sold to Verizon Media for nearly $5 billion in 2017. Yahoo answers now redirects to an FAQ page which provides a timeline of its shutdown. It says that as of April 20th, Yahoo Answers will cease accepting new submissions.

The company sent out an email to active Yahoo Answers users saying that over the years, it had become less popular. Yahoo further explains that it is now shifting its resources away from the feature to “focus on products that better serve our members.”

“We launched Yahoo Answers sixteen years ago to help people around the world connect and share information. With you and millions of other users, we built the best place on the web to ask and answer questions on a variety of topics, creating a community of global knowledge sharing. .

“To that end, we have decided to shift our resources away from Yahoo Answers to focus on products that better serve our members and deliver on Yahoo’s promise of providing premium trusted content.” the notice said.

