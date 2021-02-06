Xiaomi Unveils Quad-Curved Waterfall Screen Smartphone Concept

Global smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has unveiled its first quad-curved waterfall screen concept smartphone. The curve display melts in all four edges, top to bottom, left to right.This means that the phone will not have any buttons or ports on any sides.

According to Xiaomi, the concept “extends the limits of the display to infinity” and enables a “true, port-free unibody design.”

The smartphone’s frame is almost entirely covered by screen featuring an 88 degree hyper quad-curved screen design that allows visual interfaces to flow freely over the phone’s surfaces like water.

“With Xiaomi’s new breakthroughs in quad-curved waterfall displays, new possibilities are forged and critical advances are made towards the goal of a truly port-free unibody smartphone,” the company said in a statement.

Xiaomi further notes that the 88 degree ultra quad-curved glass design has broken the technological limits of glass production.

To polish such a piece of hyper-curved glass with a deep 88 degree bend on all sides requires self developed glass processing equipment, hot bending under 800 degree Celsius high temperature and pressure, four different polishing equipment and more than 10 different polishing designs.

“This revolutionary design ensures that almost all sides of the phone are covered by the display,” the company said.

The promotional images released are only a reflection of the concept, although the company has confirmed to The Verge that there is a real life prototype with the new all-rounded screen. The company has not revealed any future plans with the concept device.

