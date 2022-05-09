Xiaomi Releases Budget Redmi 10A, To Retail at Sh12,899

Xiaomi has officially launched the Redmi 10A, a great entry level device with 6.53″ HD+ display, 13MP (main) +2MP (depth) dual camera, 5000mAh (typ) high-capacity battery, 10W fast charging and MediaTek Helio G25, Octa-core processor, up to 2.0GHz.

With the launch of Redmi 10A, Xiaomi raises the bar for the segment by making exceptional performance available at a highly affordable price, making it a top-of-the-line contender in its bracket.

Large 6.53″ display packed into a trendy design

You can bring your favorite movies to life on the large 6.53″ HD+ display. The 3D-curved back produces a natural feel to Redmi 10A that other entry level smartphones can not match. The device features a rear fingerprint sensor and comes with 2 trendy colors: Graphite Gray and Sky Blue.

Photography with 13MP (Main) +2MP (Depth) dual camera and 5MP selfie camera

Redmi 10A comes with a 13MP main camera for capturing and sharing your life moments, as well as a 2MP depth camera that helps to achieve a natural blur effect in the background when you take portraits.

The device also comes with a 5MP front camera for clear selfies and a series of gallery features for a fun experience.

Large 5,000mAh battery and MediaTek Helio G25

Powering up Redmi 10A is a MediaTek Helio G25 processor, with an octa-core CPU up to 2.0GHz.

The device is equipped with a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery and10W fast charging, that provides enough power to last you a full day.

The entry level budget phone comes in three variants:

2GB + 32GB at Ksh. 12,899/-

3GB + 64GBS at Ksh.14,499/-

4GB + 128GB at 16,499/-

The storage can be expanded to up to 1TB meaning it is capable of storing a personal library of thousands of videos, songs and photos.

Redmi 10 A comes with a MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 for a stable and engaging user experience.

The devices will be available in Kenya starting Monday.

Here are the Redmi Note 10A specs:

Redmi 10A Processor MediaTek Helio G25 Display 6.53″ HD+ Display Resolution: 1600×720 HD+ Sunlight display, Reading mode 3.0 Rear Camera 13MP main camera – f/2.2 2MP depth camera – f/2.4 Front Camera 5MP front camera – f/2.2 Battery & Charging 5,000mAh (typ) battery I 10W fast charging I 10W in-box charger I Micro USB Audio 3.5mm headphone jack Security Rear fingerprint sensor I AI Face Unlock System MIUI 12.5 Color Graphite Gray, Chrome Silver and Sky Blue Dimension & Weight 164.9mm x 77.0mm x 9.0mm 194g

