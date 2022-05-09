Xiaomi Releases Budget Redmi 10A, To Retail at Sh12,899

Xiaomi has officially launched the Redmi 10A, a great entry level device with 6.53″ HD+ display, 13MP (main) +2MP (depth) dual camera, 5000mAh (typ) high-capacity battery, 10W fast charging and MediaTek Helio G25, Octa-core processor, up to 2.0GHz.
With the launch of Redmi 10A, Xiaomi raises the bar for the segment by making exceptional performance available at a highly affordable price, making it a top-of-the-line contender in its bracket.
Large 6.53″ display packed into a trendy design
You can bring your favorite movies to life on the large 6.53″ HD+ display. The 3D-curved back produces a natural feel to Redmi 10A that other entry level smartphones can not match. The device features a rear fingerprint sensor and comes with 2 trendy colors: Graphite Gray and Sky Blue.
Photography with 13MP (Main) +2MP (Depth) dual camera and 5MP selfie camera
Redmi 10A comes with a 13MP main camera for capturing and sharing your life moments, as well as a 2MP depth camera that helps to achieve a natural blur effect in the background when you take portraits.
The device also comes with a 5MP front camera for clear selfies and a series of gallery features for a fun experience.
Large 5,000mAh battery and MediaTek Helio G25
Powering up Redmi 10A is a MediaTek Helio G25 processor, with an octa-core CPU up to 2.0GHz.
The device is equipped with a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery and10W fast charging, that provides enough power to last you a full day.
The entry level budget phone comes in three variants:
2GB + 32GB at Ksh. 12,899/-
3GB + 64GBS at Ksh.14,499/-
4GB + 128GB at 16,499/-
The storage can be expanded to up to 1TB meaning it is capable of storing a personal library of thousands of videos, songs and photos.
Redmi 10 A comes with a MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 for a stable and engaging user experience.
The devices will be available in Kenya starting Monday.
Here are the Redmi Note 10A specs:
|Redmi 10A
|Processor
|MediaTek Helio G25
|Display
|6.53″ HD+ Display
Resolution: 1600×720 HD+
Sunlight display, Reading mode 3.0
|Rear Camera
|13MP main camera – f/2.2
2MP depth camera – f/2.4
|Front Camera
|5MP front camera – f/2.2
|Battery & Charging
|5,000mAh (typ) battery I 10W fast charging I 10W in-box charger I Micro USB
|Audio
|3.5mm headphone jack
|Security
|Rear fingerprint sensor I AI Face Unlock
|System
|MIUI 12.5
|Color
|Graphite Gray, Chrome Silver and Sky Blue
|Dimension & Weight
|164.9mm x 77.0mm x 9.0mm
194g
