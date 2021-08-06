Xiaomi Overtakes Samsung to take Top Spot in Global Smartphone Rankings

Xiaomi has overtaken Samsung to take become the world’s biggest smartphone manufacturer for the first time. Three years ago, the company beat samsung to dominate the Indian market, and now, the company seems to have spread its wings wider.

A report from research firm, Counterpoint, shows that Samsung slipped to second place in June 2021. Just recently, a cumulative report from Counterpoint showed that Xiaomi had beaten Apple to take second place in the global smartphone rankings Q2 2021.

The Korean company’s market share reportedly grew by 26 percent month on month from May 2021

Samsung’s drop can be attributed to a host of production challenges. The company’s market share dropped to 15.7 percent while Xiaomi’s rose to 17.1 percent. Apple maintained third place but also saw a drop in its market share to 14.3 percent.

“Ever since the decline of Huawei commenced, Xiaomi has been making consistent and aggressive efforts to fill the gap created by this decline. The OEM has been expanding in Huawei’s and HONOR’s legacy markets like China, Europe, Middle East and Africa.” Research Director at Counterpoint Reasearch, Tarun Pathak said.

“In June, Xiaomi was further helped by China, Europe and India’s recovery and Samsung’s decline due to supply constraints.”

Since the inception of Xiaomi in 2011, the company’s CEO has severally expressed a desire to topple Samsung from its dominant top position.

Currently, the pandemic has affected production in Samsung’s core areas such as Vietnam, which is facing a fresh wave of the virus.

There has also been a shortage of Galaxy Smartphones, especially the fast fast-moving more affordable Galaxy A series. Online and offline outlets have felt the shortage to Xiaomi’s advantage.

Samsung could however bounce back in the next quarter, especially if its supply chain issues are addressed. The company has scheduled a.launch of Galaxy A52s, Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy Z Flip 3, and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 within the next few months.

