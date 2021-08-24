Xiaomi Officially Drops ‘Mi’ Brand for Products

Chinese smartphone manufacturer, Xiaomi has announced that it is discontinuing the use of its ‘Mi’ brand. This includes branding on products such as the Mi 11 which will now carry the Xiaomi name.

“Starting in 2021 Q3, Xiaomi’s product series ‘Mi’ will be renamed to ‘Xiaomi,’” a spokesperson from the company said.

“This change will unify our global brand presence and close the perception gap between the brand and its products. This change may take some time to take effect in all regions.”

Xiaomi however says it will maintain the Redmi brand as it will help clients identify the distinct differences between the premium Xiaomi products and Redmi.

According to the company, Xiaomi products “represent the pinnacle of technology and offer a premium experience,” while Redmi products “bring big innovation at a more accessible price point and are aimed at a younger audience.

The company also said that the naming will also be applied to its ecosystem and IoT products over time. Xiaomi’s stores will however retain the Mi brand logo for the time being.

The company already hinted to this change with the release of the latest Xiaomi Mix 4 earlier this month. Previous models were named Mi Mix, Mi Mix 2 and Mi Mix 3.

The chinese brand has had a successful year after becoming the top smartphone vendor in China this year. Xiaomi currently ranks second in global smartphone sales, after Samsung.

