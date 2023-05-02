Xiaomi Launches Redmi Note 12 Series in Kenya

Xiaomi Kenya has launched the highly anticipated Redmi Note 12 Series in Kenya.

The four-all new devices; Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro, Redmi Note 12S, and Redmi Note 12, build upon the success of Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 12 Series.

These upgrades include the camera system, battery life, charging speed, and user-friendly design, all offered at an exceptional value.

Flagship Features that Inspire Users to “Live Vivid”

The headline-maker in the Redmi Note 12 Series is Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G with its powerful triple camera system; featuring a flagship-level 200MP main camera with OIS, an ultra-wide camera and a macro camera.

The device aims to redefine photography for the upper mid-range smartphone segment, allowing users to capture every hidden detail with industry-leading camera resolution. It not only boasts of amazing camera hardware, but also cutting-edge software such as Xiaomi AI Image Solution that allows for enhanced image quality with computational photography and Xiaomi ProCut, which allows for effortless photo composition with AI assistance, offering users more options for editing and post production.

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G will delight users with its remarkably bright and vivid 120Hz Flow AMOLED display, which is Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos supported.

The device comes with flagship-level charging speeds, with 120W HyperCharge and a 5,000mAh long-lasting battery for extended daily usage even under heavy content consumption. Smooth and reliable 5G performance is ensured with MediaTek Dimensity 1080 high-performing chipset.

Experience Smooth Impressive Performance

Redmi Note 12 offers an impressive performance and enhanced entertainment experience. Boasting super-smooth 120Hz AMOLED displays, users are presented with stunning picture quality with accurate colors. Powered by the Snapdragon 685 Mobile Platform, it provides a seamless and efficient multitasking experience in photography, gaming, audio and streaming.

Redmi Note 12 features 33W fast charging and a 5,000mAh (typ) long-lasting battery, meaning users can use more apps and take more photos without battery concerns.

The third device in the series, Redmi Note 12 Pro, comes with a 108MP Quad AI camera that allows users to capture great photos and videos in high resolution, with crisp details in every scenario, even in dim light. Its large 5,000mAh battery and 67W turbo charging, easily supports a long-lasting usage of social media, photography, video shooting and more, enabling users to confidently go anywhere, do anything, and never miss a moment.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 732G and features a large 6.67″ FHD+ AMOLED DotDisplay with 120Hz display refresh rate, offering a screen experience with smooth scrolling response and lag-free transitions.

Last but not least is the Redmi Note 12S; its triple camera system featuring a 108MP main camera, an ultra-wide lens, and dedicated macro lens, allows you to see the world from every angle, taking your photography to the next level with incredible shots.

Its stylish, trendy and lightweight design ensures a comfortable in-hand grip and manages to pack a large 5,000mAh with 33W fast charging. The device is powered by an advanced octa-core MediaTek Helio G96 processor and up to 8GB of RAM, that delivers a notably boosted performance, leading to a much faster user experience.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G will retail at Sh49,999 while the Redmi Note 12 Pro (4G) will range between Sh31,999 to Sh36,999.

The Redmi Note 12S will go for Sh31,999.

Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 12 will retail at Sh21,999 to Sh26,999.

