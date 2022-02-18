Xiaomi Launches Redmi Note 11 Series with 108MP Camera, Up to 1TB Expandable Storage in Kenya

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 11 series flagship phones on Thursday in Kenya. There are three devices in this series; The Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G, the Redmi note 11S and the Redmi Note 11.

The Redmi Note 11 and Note 11S come with an 6.43″ AMOLED dot display while the Redmi Note 11S features a bigger 6.67″ AMOLED Dot display.

The Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11S come in variants with memories of of 6GB RAM+64GB ROM, 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB while Redmi Note 11 comes in variants of 4GB+64GB, 4GB+128GB and 6GB+128GB.

The Redmi Note 11 is equipped with a Snapdragon 680 processor for optimum performance. The Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11S come with a MediaTek Helio G96 processor with up to 8GB of RAM. All the Redmi Note 11 series devices are equipped with a fast charging 5,000mAH large capacity battery.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11S feature a rear quadcore camera with 108MP on the main camera, 8MP on the ultra-wide camera, 2MP on the macro camera and a 2MP depth camera that allows you to add a natural bokeh effect on your portrait images. Both devices also feature a 16MP front camera.

The Redmi Note 11 series features a high refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of up to 360Hz, allowing for smoother animations and lag-free transitions, as well as more precise finger touches.

The Redmi NOTE 11S and the Redmi NOTE 11 in all of their variations are now available in the market. The Redmi NOTE 11 Pro 4G is likely to be available beginning March.

Xiaomi may soon bring the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G model which features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 built on a 6nm process.

The Redmi Note 11 4GB/64GB retails for Sh19,999 while the 4GB/128GB retails for Sh22,499 and the 6GB/128GB goes for Sh23,999.

Redmi Note 11S 6GB/64GB device retails for Sh22,999 while the 6GB/128GB costs Sh27,999 and the 8GB/128GB goes for Sh29,999

The Redmi Note 11 Pro 6GB/64GB goes for 29,999 while the 6GB/128GB retails for Sh33,499 and the 8GB/128GB costs 34,999

Since the inception of Xiaomi in 2011, the Chinese brand has grown to establish a stronger footprint in the smartphone market. Last year, the company briefly toppled tech giant, Samsung to take the top spot in global smartphone sales.

Xiaomi boasts over 500,000 fans in Kenya with over 50,000 monthly sales. Below is a breakdown of the Redmi Note 11 series features.

Feature REDMI NOTE 11 REDMI NOTE 11S REDMI NOTE PRO Display 90Hz

6.43” FHD+ AMOLED Dot Display 90Hz

6.43” FHD+ AMOLED Dot Display 120Hz

6.67” FHD+ AMOLED Dot Display Rear Camera 50MP main camera

8MP ultra-wide camera

2MP macro camera

2MP depth camera 108MP main camera

8MP ultra-wide camera

2MP macro camera

2MP depth camera 108MP main camera

8MP ultra-wide camera

2MP macro camera

2MP depth camera Front Camera 13MP in-display front camera 16MP in-display front camera 16MP in-display front camera Snapdragon® 680 MediaTek Helio G96 MediaTek Helio G96 Battery 5,000mAh (typ) battery

Supports 33W wired Pro fast charging 5,000mAh (typ) battery

Supports 33W wired Pro fast charging 5,000mAh (typ) battery

Supports 67W wired turbo charging Dual SIM + MicroSD

IR blaster Dual SIM + MicroSD

IR blaster SIM 1 + Hybrid (SIM or MicroSD)

NFC

IR blaster Colours Graphite Gray

Twilight Blue

Star Blue Graphite Gray

Twilight Blue Graphite Gray

Star Blue Prices 4/64GB: KES 19,999

4/128GB: KES 22,499

6/128GB: KES 23,999 6/64GB: KES 22,999

6/128GB: KES 27,999

8/128GB: KES 29,999 6/64GB: KES 29,999

6/128GB: KES 33,499

8/128GB: KES 34,999

