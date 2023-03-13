Xiaomi Launches Budget-friendly Redmi 12C in Kenya

Xiaomi has launched Redmi 12C, an entry-level device retailing from Sh14,000.

The device raises the bar in its bracket with 6.71″ HD+ display, 50MP AI dual camera (rear) + 5MP (front camera), 5000mAh (typ) high-capacity battery, 10W fast charging and MediaTek Helio G85, Octa-core processor, up to 2.0GHz.

Ready for Every Photograph: Any Scenario, Any Time

Equipped with a 50MP main camera, Redmi 12C offers greater details and greater light capturing capabilities, allowing you to record memorable moments in any light conditions. The powerful HDR and Night Mode capabilities allow for clear shots even in challenging light conditions, from taking backlit shots to capturing night scenes.

New Level of Design: More Colorful, More Distinctive

Redmi 12C is designed to stand out with its immersive display and unique design. Featuring a large 6.71″ HD+ display, the gadget brings your favorite movies and games to life. The vibrant screen also enables a better viewing experience for your daily navigation and reading with its sleek 20.6:9 aspect ratio.

In addition, the reading mode feature of the device ensures the protection of your eyes, and is especially helpful when bingeing on content. Redmi 12C comes in a unibody build, with flat edge and a curved back, the stylish striped and ribbed design makes the device more recognizable and slip-resistant while improving its overall aesthetics and grip feel.

It comes in Graphic Gray, Ocean Blue, or Mint Green.

Unlock Your Device Effortlessly, Quickly, and Securely

The Redmi 12C boasts a rear fingerprint sensor that seamlessly integrates into its sleek design, providing quick, hassle-free, and secure access to your device, which ensures the confidentiality of a user’s sensitive data and privacy is maintained.

Enjoy your phone for longer, On a Single Charge

With a large 5000mAh battery, Redmi12C allows users to enjoy their phones for longer. On a single charge, one can enjoy 20hours of video playback, or 13 hours of non-stop gaming. And when you’re not using it, it has a superb standby time of 21 days.

Powerful Performance: Much Stronger, Much Smoother

Powered by MediaTek Helio G85 processor, Redmi 12C delivers best-in-class performance and smooth experience in gaming, imaging, or everyday use.

With up to 6+5GB extended RAM and 1TB storage extension, Redmi 12C offers quick and responsive feedback when opening apps, as well as satisfying your needs to store more of your favourite videos, photos, music and games.

The large 5,000mAh battery of Redmi 12C easily provides enough power to last you a full day of calling, gaming and video playback.

3GB+32GB will sell at at Sh13,999, 3GB + 64GB at Sh14,999 and 4GB + 128GB at Sh17,299

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...