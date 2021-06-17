Xiaomi Beats Huawei to Clinch Third Spot in Global Smartphone Shipments

The Counterpoint research for global smartphone shipments indicates that Samsung managed to maintain its lead in the first quarter of 2021 with 22 percent of the entire smartphone sales. Apple came in second with 17 percent while Huawei, which has in the past maintained third position, dropped to position six.

Xiaomi beat Huawei to become the biggest smartphone manufacturer in China, taking third place on global shipments with 14 percent. Oppo and Vivo took fourth and fifth position respectively, with 11 and 10 percent of the shipments. Huawei managed 4 percent in sixth position.

Samsung’s dominance can be attributed to the diverse range of smartphones released last year, with the A-series clinching the Asian and African Markets. Samsung A32, A52 and A72 are among the brand’s affordable options offering great lifestyle features such as powerful cameras and Water resistance.

Huawei suffered a major setback following sanctions from the US by Trump’s administration. Subsequently, the UK and a host of western countries put the tech-forward company on a sort of blacklist, making operations difficult. The company is required to obtain permissions and express license to use Google services, which anchor the majority of apps worldwide, on their android smartphones. Consequently, Huawei announced that its HarmonyOS would be available in its future smartphones.

Xiaomi was a surprise entrant in the list, but its entry is perhaps due to the upsurge of Chinese smartphone manufacturers in the recent past. The brand has made strides in introducing various brands in the market. Some notable ones include the Redmi Note 10 series which is a hit in Kenya and other countries.

