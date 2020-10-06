in SPORTS

Xherdan Shaqiri Latest Liverpool Player To Test Positive For Coronavirus

Xherdan Shaqiri
Liverpool Player Xherdan Shaqiri. [Courtesy]

Liverpool midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri has tested positive for coronavirus, the Swiss Football Association says.

Shaqiri, 28, is is on international duty with Switzerland and is now self-isolating.

He is the third Liverpool player to contract Covid-19 within a week, after Thiago Alcantara and Sadio Mane.

Shaqiri has played once for the Reds this season, in the Carabao Cup at Lincoln on 24 September, and has not made a Premier League matchday squad.

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

