Xherdan Shaqiri Latest Liverpool Player To Test Positive For Coronavirus

Liverpool midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri has tested positive for coronavirus, the Swiss Football Association says.

Shaqiri, 28, is is on international duty with Switzerland and is now self-isolating.

He is the third Liverpool player to contract Covid-19 within a week, after Thiago Alcantara and Sadio Mane.

Shaqiri has played once for the Reds this season, in the Carabao Cup at Lincoln on 24 September, and has not made a Premier League matchday squad.

