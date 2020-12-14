Xhaka Cost Us: Mikel Arteta Throws Midfielder Under The Bus After Loss

Mikel Arteta has thrown Granit Xhaka under the bus, blaming the Swiss midfielder for Sunday’s 1-0 loss to Burnley in the English Premier League.

Xhaka was dismissed for violent conduct in the second half at a time the Gunners looked to be on the ascendancy, granting the visitors numerical advantage.

Arsenal would concede in the 73rd minute after skipper Pierre Emerick Aubameyang turned the ball into his own not for the slim win, leaving the two thousand fans who were allowed into the stadium crest fallen.

Manager Arteta, who is increasingly coming under pressure following a series of poor results in the league, was blunt, blaming Xhaka for the loss.

“He’s made a mistake, clearly, that has cost us.

“We were prepared, knowing this was a game we clearly had to win, but with 10 men it makes it much more difficult. You give the opponent a chance and you end up losing on a set-piece,” said the beleaguered former Arsenal player.

