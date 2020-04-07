Morocco Giants Wydad Arrange Match Against Coronavirus To Help Raise Funds

Morocco giants Wydad Athletic Club have come up with a unique way to get their fans donate money towards the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

The Casablanca-based club has organised an imaginary match against COVID-19 and will offer 60,000 online tickets for fans to buy.

They expect to raise Kshs 18 million with each ticket costing around Kshs 300.

Wydad is one of the biggest and most successful clubs in Morocco with estimated 18 million fans in the country alone.

The tickets are expected to quickly runout once put on sale.

Morocco is one of the hard hit African countries with 1,120 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 80 deaths.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu