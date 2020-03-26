Wycliffe Vincent Oduor Was Executed by Police Officers -Lawyer Cliff Ombeta (VIDEO)

Top criminal lawyer Cliff Ombeta has revealed a video showing suspect Wycliffe Vincent Oduor executed in cold blood by police officers in Kayole.

In various posts which started yesterday, lawyer Cliff Ombeta alleged that rogue police officer with the support of Kayole OCPD, OCS and top special crime prevention unit officers killed the suspect in cold blood so as to take away money they already recovered from him.

Wycliff Vincent ODUOR. Was shot in cold blood.

Ocs olekiti you know why.

Ocpd kosgei you know why.

Cerew in pro box, KCT 818W, YOU KNOW WHY.

He tried to plead and even went into a barber shop and was removed from there and shot outside .

Ken, rogue cop. You shot him. — COmbeta (@OmbetaC) March 26, 2020

The lawyer who is known to represent some of the most hardcore criminals in the country has come out guns blazing and posted the video evidence of the execution even when followers suspected to be police officers dispute his version and send subtle threats his way.

Video of the execution;

I told you vincent was executed.

Now, DENY THIS. Where is the shootout. This was murder.

I have the facts. pic.twitter.com/0L8xx6MzPW — COmbeta (@OmbetaC) March 26, 2020

The lawyer has maintained that the suspect was executed by a police officer named Ken and others.

The Mastermind in Ksh.72M Nairobi West ATM Heist last year; Wycliff Vincent ODUOR was today gunned down in a fierce shootout between a 3-man gang of Robbery W/Violence suspects & Detectives responding to a distress call from the public at Kayole Junction in Nairobi. Armed with… pic.twitter.com/REVlWhMqta — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) March 24, 2020

DCI accounts posted recently that Wycliffe Vincent Oduor was killed after shootout with police officers, something lawyer Cliff Ombeta strongly disputed. The lawyer promised to share details of the execution and where it was carried out by top detectives.

